InMobi's Glance buys short-video platform Roposo for undisclosed sum

Glance, the business unit of mobile ad network InMobi, said it has acquired Roposo, a Tiger Global and Bertelsmann backed short-video platform, for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Glance, which is a content platform will get access to Roposo’s extensive network of professional, vernacular content creators and more than 42 million users. The acquisition also gives Glance ownership of Roposo’s video technology, platform, and brand.

Nearly 60 per cent of Glance users in India belong to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and spend an average of 22 minutes per day consuming content in a language of their choice. Glance currently provides content in 4 languages that include Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, besides English.

“Most of India wants high-quality video content in vernacular since only 10 per cent of India speaks English,” said Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO at Group. “Glance’s focus on 3Vs -- video content across a variety of topics in vernacular -- has already made it India’s fastest growing content platform. This acquisition will enable Glance to bring to the fore content created by Roposo’s large vernacular influencer community.”

Roposo, founded by three IIT Delhi alumni, offers a TV-like interface that allows users to watch videos in 10 languages, across 24 channels that are powered by a pan-India network of regional influencers. The acquisition of the platform will enable Glance to tap into Roposo’s regional influencers and create professional vernacular, video content in line with Glance’s editorial guidelines for the lock screen.

“We hope to bring our experience and expertise in the area of short-form video platform to deliver engaging video experiences and make Glance the dominant vernacular video platform in India and the world,” said Mayank Bhangadia, founder of Roposo.

Glance, which had announced an investment of $45 million from Mithril Capital in September 2019, said it has been growing rapidly since its first shipment in Q2 2018. It is integrated with the native user experience on most Android smartphones from India’s leading mobile brands. Glance has more than 60 million daily active users (DAUs) as of November 2019, up from 50 million DAUs in September 2019.