Inox, PVR plan to leverage sub-brands strategy, expand viewer footprint

To wrest a larger share of the market and the moviegoer’s wallet, the two cinema exhibitors, PVR and Inox, are stripping the parent brand into a basket of sub brands. Taking a cue from consumer brands that have mastered the art of extensions, the two are investing in a brand architecture where the parent spawns multiple labels; each with an additional or differentiated feature, and thereby hoping to bring more consumers into the fold.

For both this is a way to unlock the latent value in their brands without necessarily having to increase the number of screens at their disposal. Both ...