Business Standard

Input cost volatility to keep plastic pipe maker Astral's margins in check

Market share gain continues, company seeks to double consolidated revenues in five years

Astral Poly Technik

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Astral-Poly
The company highlighted that volumes for the sector have been impacted due to PVC price volatility with prices falling 44 per cent from October 2021 levels.

The country’s largest plastic pipe maker by market capitalisation, Astral did better than street expectations in the June (Q1FY23) quarter. Strong volume growth on a low base and higher realisations in its core plumbing segment and incremental gains from adhesives/newer segments led to the revenue beat. Consolidated revenues were up 73 per cent over the year ago quarter to Rs 1,212 crore.

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 01:22 IST

