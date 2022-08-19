Input cost volatility to keep plastic pipe maker Astral's margins in check

The country’s largest plastic pipe maker by market capitalisation, Astral did better than street expectations in the June (Q1FY23) quarter. Strong volume growth on a low base and higher realisations in its core plumbing segment and incremental gains from adhesives/newer segments led to the revenue beat. Consolidated revenues were up 73 per cent over the year ago quarter to Rs 1,212 crore.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.