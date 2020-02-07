Insolvency process: MCA orders SFIO probe into Castex Technology affairs

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to look into the affairs of Castex Technology, a subsidiary of automotive component maker Amtek Auto, currently undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process. A senior government official told Business Standard the investigation had been ordered on the basis of the findings of an audit report of Castex Technology during the resolution process.

The details of the report could not be accessed. SFIO is in the process of constituting a team to start the probe into the ...