Average apartment size in the top 7 cities grows 10% in 2020: Report
Business Standard

Institutional investments record a sharp rebound in 2020, shows data

While more than half of the Rs 36,500-crore investment materialised in the last quarter, limited number deals indicate a narrow-based recovery so far.

Investments in India | Assets | office space

Arnab Dutta 

Office space
It was only the office space segment that registered a YoY growth (8 per cent), while others shrank.

A massive rebound in the October-December quarter helped improve the quantum of institutional investments in 2020 that reached 92.6 per cent of the investments made during a year before.

While more than half of the Rs 36,500-crore investment materialised in the last quarter, limited number deals indicate a narrow-based recovery so far.

All asset classes, except retail, attracted investments but it was only the office space segment that registered a YoY growth (8 per cent), while others shrank.

First Published: Thu, January 21 2021. 23:26 IST

