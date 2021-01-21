Institutional investments record a sharp rebound in 2020, shows data

A massive rebound in the October-December quarter helped improve the quantum of institutional investments in 2020 that reached 92.6 per cent of the investments made during a year before.

While more than half of the Rs 36,500-crore investment materialised in the last quarter, limited number deals indicate a narrow-based recovery so far.

All asset classes, except retail, attracted investments but it was only the segment that registered a YoY growth (8 per cent), while others shrank.



