Nearly 70k Covid-related claims worth Rs 700 cr settled by insurers: Irdai

Nearly 70,000 Covid-related claims worth Rs 700 crore were settled by insurance companies, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has said.



It asked to look at more standard products to increase the coverage.

In his inaugural address at the CII, Southern Region Health Insurance Conclave, Subhash C Khuntia, Chairman, Irdai, said that the current pandemic will lead to a change in health insurance.

"Standardisation products are key and India has taken a huge leap by bringing standard products. IRDAI came out with guidelines for the covid-19 standard benefit-based and the covid-19 standard indemnity health policies. All life, general and standalone health have been encouraged to offer the benefit-based policy, while all health and general are mandated to offer the indemnity policy," Khuntia said.

In 20 days, 450,000 individuals were covered by the health insurers, said Khuntia.

According to Irdai, in 2019-20, health insurance premium collection grew by 11.3 per cent to Rs 57,680 crore. Prior to this the growth was higher, but it slowed down because of Covid.

Health insurance premium collection rose by 6.6 per cent, while the insurance industry saw negative growth.