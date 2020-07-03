JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Reliance launches JioMeet to take on Zoom, can support up to 100 members
Business Standard

Intel Capital invests Rs 1,894 crore for a 0.30% stake in Jio Platforms

This will be the twelfth big ticket investment in the firm in less than three months

Topics
Reliance Jio | Intel | Mukesh Ambani

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

This is the second time the Mukesh Ambani-led RIL has changed the bidding date; the new date is November 15
Intel Capital’s investment will translate into a 0.39% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Intel Capital will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 trillion for a 0.39 per cent stake, said the two companies on Friday.

This will be the twelfth international deal for Reliance's digital arm in less than three months, taking the total investment amount to Rs 117,588.45 crore.

"Excited to work together with Intel to advance India’s capabilities in cutting-edge technologies that will empower all sectors of our economy and improve the quality of life of 1.3 billion Indians," said RIL Chairman Mukkesh Ambani.

Other global players who have invested in Jio Platforms since April 22, 2020 are - Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton and PIF .

With more than 388 million users, Jio has forced out several rivals and driven consolidation in the sector since entering the market in 2016 with free voice services and cut-price data.

Graph
First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 08:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU