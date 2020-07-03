Intel Capital invests Rs 1,894 crore for a 0.30% stake in Jio Platforms

Capital will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 trillion for a 0.39 per cent stake, said the two on Friday.



This will be the twelfth international deal for Reliance's digital arm in less than three months, taking the total investment amount to Rs 117,588.45 crore.



"Excited to work together with to advance India’s capabilities in cutting-edge technologies that will empower all sectors of our economy and improve the quality of life of 1.3 billion Indians," said RIL Chairman Mukkesh Ambani.



Other global players who have invested in Jio Platforms since April 22, 2020 are - Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton and PIF .



With more than 388 million users, Jio has forced out several rivals and driven consolidation in the sector since entering the market in 2016 with free voice services and cut-price data.



