Inter-ministerial group begins process for sale of BSNL's realty assets

The Centre has started the process for sale of Bharat Sanchar Nigam’s (BSNL’s) assets. It has set up of an inter-ministerial group that would shortlist and prioritise sale of real estate assets of the cash-strapped company.

BSNL is yet to pay salaries to its staff for November. “The group comprises officials from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), department of telecom and BSNL,” an official in the know told Business Standard. The company has identified 40 land parcels worth about Rs 10,000 crore to be ...