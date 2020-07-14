Investment community backs separation of chairperson-CEO role: Survey

A survey carried out by the CFA Institute in partnership with the CFA Society India of 108 of its members has found that a large section of the investor community is in favour of a separation of roles of the chairperson and the CEO. The two persons should not be related, and the chairperson should be a non-executive director.



Respondents, who supported separation, cited greater accountability and vibrant debate, and a lower likelihood of promoters enriching themselves at the expense of minority shareholders as the principal reasons for doing so. Most members believe that with a separation of roles may outperform, or slightly outperform, those that do not separate the roles.





Considering the deferment of the decision for mandatory separation, more than half of the respondents (59 per cent) supported increasing the proportion of independent directors as interim additional safeguards.



More than half the respondents (56 per cent) disagreed, or strongly disagreed. with the statement, “Independent directors have effectively discharged their duties in the last few years, given expectations from their roles,” and only 19 per cent agreed. Among those that disagreed, 85 per cent cited the lack of independence from the promoters as the reason for their disagreement.





In late 2017, the Kotak Committee on Corporate Governance report recommended separation of the roles of the chairperson and the CEO for with at least 40 per cent public shareholding, and expanded this recommendation to all listed by April 2022. In response, in early 2018, Sebi mandated the separation of the chairperson and CEO roles for the top 500 Indian companies by market capitalisation, effective April 2020. The rule faced stiff resistance from the industry, and Sebi deferred the implementation of the rule by two years, to April 1, 2022.