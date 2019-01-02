Investments in 2018: A snapshot of PE activity, deals in 7 charts

Top five PE deals this year The top five deals in 2018 accounted for 21.65% of the deal value.

In the largest deal, Premji Foundation, KKR, GIC, and others invested $1.74 billion in HDFC for 3.87% stake. This was followed by $1.25 billion bet of Warburg, Temasek & others in Airtel Africa and $1.2 billion investment of ADIC and TPG Capital in UPL Corporation.