Jio Platforms' fundraising tops Rs 1 trn as TPG takes 0.93% for Rs 4,547 cr

on Saturday announced that it has sold a 0.93 per cent stake in Jio Platforms to TPG, a global alternative asset firm for Rs 4,546.8 crore.

The investment, the ninth since Facebook’s mega investment on April 22, takes the total investments in RIL’s digital services platform over the Rs 1 trillion mark (see table).

With this investment, RIL has sold nearly 22 per cent stake in Jio Platforms. The valuations for the TPG deal are in line with recent deals pegging the equity value at Rs 4.91 trillion and enterprise value of Rs 5.16 trillion.

Commenting on the latest deal, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “Today, I am happy to welcome TPG as valued investors in our continued efforts towards digitally empowering the lives of Indians through the creation of a digital ecosystem.” He also highlighted TPG’s impressive track record of investing in global technology businesses.

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $119 billion of assets under management across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate, credit and public equity.

The firm’s Co-CEO, Jim Coulter, Co-CEO TPG said that Jio is a disruptive industry leader and is bringing unmatched potential and execution capabilities to the market, setting the tone for all technology to come.

The deals are expected to help RIL retire a substantial chunk of its net debt of Rs 1.6 trillion at the end of March. In addition to the investments in Jio Platforms, the company is expected to pay down its debt through a combination of cash profit from operations, rights issue proceeds and divestment of 49 per cent share in fuel retailing business to BP. RIL has advanced its debt reduction target and plans to make the company debt free by December this year.



Jio investments

