IOC September quarter net profit slumps 83% at Rs 563.4 crore

Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's top refiner, posted a near 82.7% fall in second quarter profit on Thursday, missing estimates by a huge margin.
Net profit for state-owned IOC came in at Rs 563. crore in the quarter ended September 30, compared with Rs 3247 crore a year earlier, IOC said.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 3971 crore, according to Refinitiv data.
Average gross refining margin for the April-Sept period - the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products - dropped to $2.96 per barrel from $8.45 per barrel a year earlier.
Revenue from operations fell 13.2% to Rs 1.32 trillion.
