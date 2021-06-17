IPO-bound Delhivery begins consumer-to-consumer parcel shipping

-
Supply chain services unicorn Delhivery, which is planning a IPO, has launched its consumer-to-consumer express parcel service, Delhivery Direct, which will allow customers to ship parcels from their doorsteps across 19,000 pin codes and 2,500 cities in India.
“Driving innovation in a sector that has been largely traditional so far, we aim to bring technology-enabled online booking convenience to your doorstep. Strategically, it is a natural extension of our extensive and swift pan-India network, and the move will further cement our position as the preferred service provider for enterprises and individuals alike,” said Rohan Shanbhag, Senior Vice President, Sales, at the company.
Customers can now book their parcel online instead of visiting and waiting at a store. The doorstep pickup provides convenience with complete adherence to all safety and hygiene guidelines, alongside real-time parcel tracking, said the company.
The company is eyeing an IPO at a $4 billion valuation early next year.
