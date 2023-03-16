JUST IN
OYO rolls out accelerator programme for small first-generation hoteliers
OYO launches accelerator programme for first-generation hoteliers

It will provide technology, relationship managers, financial support, and access to OYO's network

Topics
Oyo | Hotel industry | IPO

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

IPO-bound OYO launches accelerator program for small first-gen hoteliers
The OYO programme plans to add more than 200 properties in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai in south India, Delhi and Noida in the north, Kolkata and Siliguri in the east and Mumbai in the west

Hospitality major OYO on Thursday announced a programme to mentor first-generation hoteliers owning more than five running properties.

The programme, which will initially have 30 hoteliers, will provide technology, relationship managers, financial support, and access to OYO's network of more than 15,000 corporate accounts and 10,000 travel agents in India.

“We come across many hoteliers whose aspiration for growth and their business acumen far exceeds the capital and resources available to them,” said Anuj Tejpal, chief merchant officer, OYO. “OYO had tried to support their growth in the past in whatever manner we could. However, we realized that we will be able to encourage many more such hoteliers if we provide special focus to this initiative and move in a planned and targeted manner to help many more such small entrepreneurs.”

The accelerator programme's pilot phase has taken in two hoteliers in Hyderabad, and one each in Kolkata and Delhi who operate more than 50 properties spread across these three cities.

“OYO’s technology driven approach helps us in customer acquisition. Its hotel brands such as OYO Townhouse have consistency in quality, cleanliness and service standards across all locations that ensure customer loyalty. We are confident of scaling up rapidly with OYO,” said Amruth Bhamidipati, managing partner, De Alphabets Group of Hotels, Hyderabad.

Aman Deep Kamboj, Founder, Qotel Hospitality, New Delhi added, “We have been associated with OYO for the past three years. The brand ensures customer loyalty, which is vital for the growth of our business.”

The OYO programme plans to add more than 200 properties in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai in south India, Delhi and Noida in the north, Kolkata and Siliguri in the east and Mumbai in the west.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 17:25 IST

