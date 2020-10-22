IPOs come out of deep freezer as market revives, liquidity eases

Several that had filed their offer documents last year, but had given up on their listing plans due to disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic, are getting a new lease of life. The success of recent initial public offerings (IPOs) and stability in the secondary market is propelling many and investment banker to remove their IPO plans out of deep freezer.

Fast-food chain India has revised its offer document filed last year and may soon hit the market. Antony Waste Handling, which had withdrawn its IPO in March amid the selloff triggered by covid-19, has re-filed its IPO. Also, Equitas Small Finance Bank, whose IPO closed on Thursday, halved its IPO size to be able to come to the market. The Chennai-based firm had filed its offer document in December and was looking to hit the market by March. More such companies, which were IPO-ready pre-covid, are looking to follow suit.

Investment bankers say supportive markets coupled with regulatory dispensation has triggered this move.

"Things are looking better; the economy is opening up slowly. And investors are hopeful that once the pandemic related problems settle down, who are sector leaders will continue to do well. has made changes which is making it easier to access the markets. I expect more companies to come with their in the days ahead," said Chirag Negandhi, Co-CEO, Axis Capital.

Industry players say good performance of most of the recent has boosted investor sentiment. Also, benign liquidity conditions globally would help garner institutional investor support.

In the past two months, about eight have hit the market. Of this six have seen robust subscription and good listing.

"The markets are receptive to good quality IPOs. The performance of the recent IPOs barring some exceptions have been decent. Some of the issues lined up are unique stories with good management, and there could be a lot of investor interest. There is a lot of money available waiting to be deployed. There is a lot of institutional investor interest, and even the retail investors are aggressive in the markets now," said Pranjal Srivastava, independent equity markets professional.

Besides existing companies reviving their IPO plans, newer ones also are readying their offer documents. At least half a dozen companies, including Kalyan Jewellers, Mrs Bector Food and Suryoday Small Finance Bank, have filed their offer documents in recent months.

Sandip Khetan, IPO Leader at EY India said the October-March period will be good for IPOs.

“IPO’s attraction might continue to allure investors in the primary market after successful IPO subscriptions in recent times. Companies with higher standards of governance, differentiated business model and better financial positioning will find it easier to list.”