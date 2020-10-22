Market regulator extends trading curbs till Nov-end citing uncertainties

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday said the measures aimed at containing the wild swings in stock prices introduced in March shall remain in force till November 26.

On March 20, the regulator had imposed temporary restrictions on short-selling, increased margin requirements, and hiked penalties on violators. Initially, the measures were to remain only for a month but the regulator has been extending the same every month since.

Some market players have approached to do away with the curbs. However, the regulator is of the view that with big events like the US elections on the horizon, the curbs need to continue.

“The surveillance measures were announced in March. We are still a bit cautious. The India Vix index is currently above 20 compared to 14-15 levels in December-January. There are still lot of uncertainties,” Ajay Tyagi, chairman, said on Wednesday at an event organised by industry body CII.