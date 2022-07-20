Irdai empowers insurers to empanel hospitals for cashless facility

The Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has permitted to empanel network providers or that meet the standards and benchmark criteria specified by their (the insurers') respective boards so as to enhance the scope of offering facility across the country.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, said, “…the are now empowered to empanel the network providers that meet the standards and benchmarks criteria as specified by their respective boards. While specifying the criteria, the board of shall, amongst others, consider especially the minimum manpower and healthcare infrastructure facilities”.

The regulator has directed to publish the board-approved empanelment criteria on their website from time to time. Also, while empaneling for facilities, will also have to focus on the delivery of quality of healthcare services.



Also Read: ICICI Lombard General Insurance dips 5% post June quarter earnings

Under the regulator's norms on standards and benchmarks for in the provider network, hospitals wanting to be empaneled had to register with the Registry of Hospitals in the Network of lnsurers (ROHINI) maintained by the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB).

Also, they had to obtain either “NABH Entry Level Certification” (or higher certificate) issued by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) or State Level Certificate (or higher certificate) under National Quality Assurance Standards (NOAS), issued by National Health Systems Resources Centre (NHSRC).

However, has modified these guidelines to enhance the scope for offering facilities across the length and breadth of the country.