Irdai removes curbs on dividend payout as insurers deliver better results

After assessing the financial results of for Q2FY21 and Q3FY21, the insurance regulator is of the view that the business performance of the has been reviving gradually as compared to the pre-covid levels. Hence, it has withdrawn the circular calling upon to refrain from paying dividends from profits pertaining to financial year ending on March 31, 2020.

But, it has asked the insurers to take a conscious call while declaring dividends for FY21, keeping in mind their capital position, solvency margin, and liquidity position.

“Considering the revival phase of the economy in general and the in particular, and taking into account the solvency position of the insurers, it has been decided to withdraw the applicability of the circular dated 24th April 2020 mentioned above with immediate effect”, the regulator said.

“The authority has been assessing the economic position both at global level and at the Indian context, in general and the insurance sector in particular”, it said.

“It is observed that the performance of the insurers in terms of business is gradually reviving, albeit at a slower pace vis-a-vis the pre-covid levels”, it added.