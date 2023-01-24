JUST IN
Defence, overseas markets to boost incremental growth for Solar Industries
After strong Q3 show, Metro Brands growth outperformance may continue
Analysts hopeful of ICICI insurance twins despite Q3 disappointment
LTTS: Recent acquisition of SWC overhang dents investor sentiment
Strong US sales momentum may drive further gains for Zydus Lifesciences
OMCs likely to see a short-term bounce-back on improved Q3 showing
Valuations, growth hopes to limit downsides for white goods firms
Correction in ITC stock a good buying opportunity for investors
E&C sector on solid ground; FY24 likely to see outperformance
Reasonable growth, attractive valuations for life insurers' stocks
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
No coercive action against Jet Airways founder, wife till Jan 31: HC to ED
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Is Nykaa stock now a more attractive 'buy' in terms of valuations?

From listing price of Rs 2,018, shares of the BPC sector firm now trade at Rs 134

Topics
Nykaa | Valuations | e-commerce companies

Devangshu Datta 

Nykaa, beauty care products
Photo: Bloomberg

FSN E-commerce or Nykaa, as its popularly known, was profitable before it went public and that remains the case for the online fashion and personal care retailer. This is unusual for a digitally-driven startup, since the sector focuses on growth rather than profits.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nykaa

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 21:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.