JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tata Motors pips Mahindra in vehicle registration in July, FADA data shows
Business Standard

Isher Judge Ahluwalia resigns as ICRIER chairperson after 15-year stint

Cites health reasons for decision; Pramod Bhasin will be new chairman

Topics
Icrier

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Isher Judge Ahluwalia
Isher will continue as chairperson emeritus, a position specially created to honour her exceptional contributions to the Council

Isher Judge Ahluwalia has stepped down as chairperson of think tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) due to health reasons. She had been in this position for 15 years.

Pramod Bhasin will now be the new chairman. He is currently the vice chair of the board of governors at ICRIER.

Isher will continue as chairperson emeritus, a position specially created to honour her exceptional contributions to the Council, a statement by ICRIER said.
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU