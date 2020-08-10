Isher Judge Ahluwalia resigns as ICRIER chairperson after 15-year stint

-
Isher Judge Ahluwalia has stepped down as chairperson of think tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) due to health reasons. She had been in this position for 15 years.
Pramod Bhasin will now be the new chairman. He is currently the vice chair of the board of governors at ICRIER.
Isher will continue as chairperson emeritus, a position specially created to honour her exceptional contributions to the Council, a statement by ICRIER said.
