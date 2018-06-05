Isro's Antrix signs MoU with SatSure for promoting geospatial technology

Analytics, a satellite data analytics company, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), for furthering geospatial big data analytics.

The would increase the penetration of geospatial technology-based services and develop large area analytics products in different sectors like agriculture, banking and financial services, social infrastructure, energy and telecommunications.

The multifaceted will see Corporation and build synergies through technical advisory services, joint project execution and national capacity building in the geospatial data analytical industry in the country and elsewhere. The will also form the framework for effective collaboration with national space program and new home-grown space startups.

Rakesh Sasibhushan, the CMD of Corporation said, “Antrix as the commercial arm of is taking a step forward in collaboration with NewSpace Players to build capacity and make use of their innovative products and services".

He added that the MoU presents a roadmap for in India that are working in the space segment to collaborate jointly with the National Space Program and ultimately benefit the citizens of India.

"Our collaboration with will deliver on tackling real-world problems with an emphasis on agriculture, environment and Sustainable Development Goals and will be a template of how Big Data from Space is used to benefit the society,” he added.

Prateep Basu, co-founder of SatSure said, “SatSure leverages advances in satellite sensors, machine learning and big data analytics to provide answers to large area questions across multiple domains. With our team’s expertise in earth observation, data analytics, machine learning and big data, we can provide decision intelligence to decision makers in the domains of banking, insurance, social infrastructure, energy and telecoms. The collaboration with Antrix Corporation will be a force multiplier for us, as the expertise Antrix provides in the space sector is par to none.”

The MoU requires Antrix Corporation and SatSure to bring their respective areas of expertise together to ideate and build and execute joint projects in India and elsewhere. SatSure’s big data and machine learning expertise in satellite data and Antrix Corporations deep technical knowledge in the domain will together create innovative products using satellite imagery, and promote R&D in the domain of remote sensing in the country.