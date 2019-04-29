IT firm Atos opens new office in Tirunelveli, to seat 2,300 engineers

European IT firm Atos, which offers digital transformation, has opened a new global delivery centre in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, with its first building on the 100-acre campus expected to house 2,300 software engineers delivering digital and technology solutions to global clients. The new campus is expected to leverage the region’s quality talent pool and provide opportunities to solve complex business problems using technology, said the company.

Sean Narayanan, SEVP and Head of Business and Platform Solutions and member of the Group General Management Committee, said the centre will generate employment opportunities for local talent and leverage their potential to create new digital ecosystems for global clients.

“At Atos, we strive to hire a diverse and competent talent pool and mould it to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to our clients. This latest global delivery centre reinforces our commitment to growing and scaling our footprint in India,” he said.

According to Ram Singampalli, Chief Delivery Officer, Syntel — a member of the group — the region’s legacy of educational excellence played a major role in the decision to locate the new campus. “A successful transformation is the outcome of a highly skilled workforce which leverages digital technologies to disrupt existing business models. With a large number of engineers graduating every year, the region around has established itself as a hub for high-tech education in South India, making it an optimal location for our latest campus. This new facility augments our delivery footprint in India, which includes delivery centres in Pune, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru,” said the official.

The campus has been designed in an employee-friendly architecture centred on the concept of ‘courtyard planning’ — where social spaces seamlessly integrate with work zones. Besides, the campus design makes optimal use of natural light and incorporates the latest energy conservation principles to promote sustainability, they added.

Atos has120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. The company is into Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing offerings, and provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications, and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. The Group is also the Worldwide Partner for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline.