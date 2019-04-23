It is nice to be number one, but not at any cost: Mercedes-Benz India CEO

Martin Schwenk, the newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) at Mercedes-Benz, talks to Pavan Lall about the struggle to grow the luxury car market, its increased sales through digital marketing, and how the company aims to tap product niches How is this market, which is one of the small ones in comparison to the size of its economy, going to develop and get larger? In the past 10 years it has grown five times from 8,000 to 40,000.

In the next 10 years, which is not as long as you think, increasing five times to 200,000 is not fantasy at all. What are you doing to get ...