IT, Pharma may not provide the usual hedge if rupee weakens

Changes in the attitude of the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) have led to changes in the attitude of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The US Fed has started tapering its monthly bond-buying programme by 15 per cent a month, and has hinted at a rate hike in the first half of calendar year 2022 (CY22).

The dollar has hardened, and tighter money supply has made FPIs cautious. The FPIs have sold Rs 19,500 crore worth of Indian equity since October 1, and they are net sellers to the tune of Rs 10,965 crore in FY22 (until November 30). The rupee has fallen a little (less than 1 per cent) in ...