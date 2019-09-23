It's too early to decide on brand acquisition, says Thomas Cook India

-

The collapse of Thomas Cook Plc opens up the possibility for us to acquire brand rights in three countries but it is too early to take a decision, said Madhavan Menon, chairman of Thomas Cook India, on Monday.
“We have two brands now - Thomas Cook and SOTC. The SOTC brand name will remain with us. We have a licence to use Thomas Cook brand name in India, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius till 2024," he said. Menon said company was awaiting clarity from the UK and would weigh all factors before taking any decision on acquisition.
He said there was no plan to merge Thomas Cook and SOTC brands in India. Thomas Cook India stock fell 1.8 per cent to close at Rs 153.65 on the BSE.
