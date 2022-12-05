JUST IN
MFI recovery, credit cost moderation key triggers for Bandhan Bank
Consumer durable demand outlook likely to remain weak in Q3FY23
Brokerages positive about Escorts Kubota's medium-term growth plans
Rally in PSU banks set to continue; biz prospects may improve further in H2
Margin scale up key trigger for genset manufacturer Cummins India
Order rebound could lead to uptick for road infrastructure players
Easing material costs to aid Pidilite margins, near-term pressures weigh
Delhivery cedes more ground, hits new low despite Q2 loss shrinking
Worst may be over for NMDC stock: Cash flows likely to improve, say experts
Zee Entertainment, Sun TV may underperform on advertising growth worries
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
Volume growth, weak mix likely to impact Eicher Motors' margins
Adani group becomes single-largest shareholder in NDTV with 37.4% stake
Business Standard

IT sector may be ripe for cherry picking; analysts more positive on Infosys

Investors though should be selective; analysts more positive on Infosys and Persistent Systems

Topics
IT sector | Infosys  | Infosys stock

Devangshu Datta 

it services
The IT services industry is expected to see a combination of revenue growth weakness, with slightly improved EBITDA margins compensating for the expectation of lower growth

The information technology (IT) services industry could see value investors taking selective punts in the near future. While growth remains visible, managements across the board have been cautious or measured in their guidance and have also complained about a combination of margin pressures and high churn.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IT sector

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 21:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.