ITAT allows exemption of Rs 220 cr to Tata Education & Development Trust

In a setback to the Income-Tax department, the appellate tribunal on Friday ruled in favour of one of the entities of Tata Trusts, allowing a tax exemption of over Rs 220 crore on donation to two US-based universities, between assessment year 2011-12 and 2012-13.

The move comes after the Income-Tax department slapped a Rs 100-crore tax demand on Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), which owns a majority share in group’s holding company Tata Sons.

The matter pertaining to the exemption allowed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for the Trust’s cumulative donation of over Rs $100 million during the period 2008-09 and 2015-16 to foreign universities--Cornell University and Harvard University - which also involved a construction of a building named Tata Hall.

The controversy began after the Public Account Committee (PAC) of the Lok Sabha in 2018 sought an enquiry in the matter as it believed that exemption granted by the direct tax body was in violation of the I-T Act.

Concluding the matter, the Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Friday stated that all other grounds of appeals will be “rendered, academic and infructuous”. "We have decided this issue in favour of the assessee and thus allowed this ground of appeal. We, therefore, uphold the plea of the assessee, and delete the resultant disallowance of claim of exemption,” it said.

Constituted in 2008, TEDT had claimed exemption from the I-T department, on foreign donations in assessment years 2011-12 and 2012-13. The tax authorities denied exemption as the Trust showed “nil income”during these assessment years, but claimed amounts remitted to these universities.

Tax authorities held that the amount spent by the Trust cannot be treated as permissible application of the Trust’s income and hence not eligible for exemption under the I-T charitable trust provisions. The tax department finalised the assessment proceedings in March 2014, where it had declined to grant exemption of income relatable to the application of funds, outside India amounting to Rs 197.79 crore and Rs 25.37 crore, respectively.

Even though the in November, 2015 granted special approval for the same, CIT (Appeals) upheld the tax department's order, saying that the order was not retrospective in nature and therefore it can't apply to assessment years ( 2011-12 and 2012-2013) when exemption was sought.

Aggrieved by the CIT (A), the Trust moved to the tribunal, challenging the CIT (A) order, saying that the approval was effective for the period covered by assessment years 2009-10 to 2016-17.

The assessing officer contesting the matter, reproduced CBDT's previous remark, where the board rejected the Trust plea on the ground that the Trust is not tending to promote international welfare in which India is interested. And that subsequently, even when the board approved the Trust plea, it stated that approval was subject to verification by the AO.

“We are of the considered view that the learned CIT(A) was in error in upholding the denial of claim of the assessee for exemption in respect of application of income of the trust outside India. We may, however, add that this is a unique case in which the CBDT has approved the exemption being granted in respect of payments made by the assessee trust in which the Assessing Officer has duly given effect to the stand so taken by the CBDT, and yet a hyper-pedantic, even if a bonafide, approach of the learned CIT(A), seemingly more loyal to the CBDT than CBDT itself.” tribunal stated.

Such approach of the CIT(A) results in wholly avoidable litigation and diverts scarce resources of the philanthropic bodies. Macro-level work done by such organisations is not to be overshadowed by isolated situations like this. Tax administration to ensure everyone in loop is adequately sensitised and helps to create tax friendly environment and minimise litigation, tribunal noted.