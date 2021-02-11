JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Petronet LNG reports Rs 882 crore consolidated profit for third quarter
Business Standard

ITC consolidated net profit declines 11.4% to Rs 3,587 crore in Dec quarter

Revenues from operations was up by 6 per cent to Rs 14,124.48 crore from Rs 13,307.54 crore in the year ago period

Topics
ITC | Q3 results | corporate earnings

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

ITC
A strong sequential recovery momentum continues across segments including cigarettes, the company said | Photo: ShutterStock

Diversified conglomerate, ITC, recorded an 11.4 per cent drop year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,587.09 crore in the December quarter, though sequentially it was up 5 per cent.

Revenues from operations was up by 6 per cent to Rs 14,124.48 crore from Rs 13,307.54 crore in the year ago period.

A strong sequential recovery momentum continues across segments including cigarettes, the company said.

Segment revenues from cigarettes business recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 2.4 per cent to Rs 6,091.17 crore; sequentially, it was up from Rs 5,627.64 crore to Rs 6,091.17 crore. However, pre-tax profits from cigarettes was down Y-o-Y by 8.7 per cent, but up sequentially 7.3 per cent.

Segment revenues from non-cigarettes FMCG business was at Rs 3,752.61 crore compared to Rs 3,320.45 crore in the year ago period; however, in the September quarter, revenues from the segment was higher at Rs 3,930.63 crore.

ITC said that the “FMCG Others” revenue was up 11 per cent on a comparable basis and sustained doubled-digit despite demand moderation in certain categories with consumers broadening their purchase assortment and lower ‘at-home’ consumption on the back of increased mobility.

ALSO READ: L&T construction arm wins contracts worth Rs 2,500 cr in Mauritius, UP

Pre-tax profits from FMCG Others saw a quantum jump to Rs 243.17 crore, an increase of 124 per cent over the same period last year; in the September quarter, profits were higher at Rs 282.85 crore.

Segment EBITDA was up 28 per cent (YTD up 44 per cent) and margins expanded 150 bps to 9.2 per cent (YTD +210 bps), the company said.

The company is likely to make a record number of launches in the non-cigarettes FMCG space as during the first nine months has launched over 100 new products.

Losses from hotels narrowed from Rs 193.97 crore in the September quarter to Rs 72.25 crore in the December quarter with a progressive improvement in hotels revenue aided by higher RvePar (revenue per available room) and F&B business across most locations; in the year ago period, the segment had recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 88.90 crore.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, February 11 2021. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU