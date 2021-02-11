ITC consolidated net profit declines 11.4% to Rs 3,587 crore in Dec quarter

Diversified conglomerate, ITC, recorded an 11.4 per cent drop year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,587.09 crore in the December quarter, though sequentially it was up 5 per cent.



Revenues from operations was up by 6 per cent to Rs 14,124.48 crore from Rs 13,307.54 crore in the year ago period.



A strong sequential recovery momentum continues across segments including cigarettes, the company said.



Segment revenues from cigarettes business recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 2.4 per cent to Rs 6,091.17 crore; sequentially, it was up from Rs 5,627.64 crore to Rs 6,091.17 crore. However, pre-tax profits from cigarettes was down Y-o-Y by 8.7 per cent, but up sequentially 7.3 per cent.



Segment revenues from non-cigarettes business was at Rs 3,752.61 crore compared to Rs 3,320.45 crore in the year ago period; however, in the September quarter, revenues from the segment was higher at Rs 3,930.63 crore.



said that the “ Others” revenue was up 11 per cent on a comparable basis and sustained doubled-digit despite demand moderation in certain categories with consumers broadening their purchase assortment and lower ‘at-home’ consumption on the back of increased mobility.





Pre-tax profits from Others saw a quantum jump to Rs 243.17 crore, an increase of 124 per cent over the same period last year; in the September quarter, profits were higher at Rs 282.85 crore.



Segment EBITDA was up 28 per cent (YTD up 44 per cent) and margins expanded 150 bps to 9.2 per cent (YTD +210 bps), the company said.



The company is likely to make a record number of launches in the non-cigarettes FMCG space as during the first nine months has launched over 100 new products.



Losses from hotels narrowed from Rs 193.97 crore in the September quarter to Rs 72.25 crore in the December quarter with a progressive improvement in hotels revenue aided by higher RvePar (revenue per available room) and F&B business across most locations; in the year ago period, the segment had recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 88.90 crore.

