ITC fixes dividend payout for shareholders at 80-85% of profit after tax

Cigarettes-to-hotels major has decided to offer 80-85 per cent of its profit after tax as to its shareholders which is effective from the current fiscal year and would be applicable in the medium-term.

According to a company notice on updated distribution policy available on its website, the company’s board may declare interim at its discretion and the final dividend may include special dividend as recommended by the board.

The new policy can be amended and reviewed as required by the board.

However, over the past 10 years, usually haven’t been paying interim dividend but only final ones and paid special dividend only on two occasions during June 2011 and May 2016.

The note stated that while the company’s financial performance, cash flow and the liquidity position is being considered for payment of dividend, it will also take into account the need to retain earnings to meet foreseeable funding requirements including organic and inorganic growth plans and market conditions. The company’s financial capacity to address any contingencies is also a consideration while declaring surplus cash as dividend.

“Dividend distribution will also cognize for foreseeable opportunities and threats in the globalised competitive context," the company said in the note.

Sources said the call has been taken considering that most of the capital expenses have been undertaken and are underway namely in its hotels and food processing segments. As a result, the company now need not undertake heavy capex and so the profit can be largely distributed among the shareholders.

Over the years, has expanded its footprint in the hotels industry through more than 100 properties across more than 70 destinations in the country. Of these, 14 are part of ITC Hotels Luxury Collection, and 16 are WelcomHotel properties. These are a mix of owned and managed properties.

Earlier, the company’s executive director, Nakul Anand had stated that the company is looking at expanding the WelcomHotel brand, and will soon add about 15 more properties under this umbrella.

This apart, the company has also invested heavily in setting up 20 Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics (ICML) facilities that will aid the company with economies of scale, freshness and close-to-market distribution.

In the last fiscal year, the manufacturing capability of ICML Trichy was augmented with the commissioning of state-of-the-art lines for Finger Snacks, Atta and Biscuits while the capacity utilization levels in Kapurthala, Panchla, Uluberia, Mysuru and Guwahati were being progressively ramped up.

Sources said another 8-9 such ICMLs, where investments are being made, is expected to be commissioned in the near term.

The end of the day’s trade, the ITC scrip gained by 0.97 per cent at Rs. 150.65 per share while the BSE Sensex was down by 5.59 per cent at 28,869.51 points.