ITC Hotels signs up first property in Udaipur under its new brand Mementos

Mementos by ITC-- the latest brand addition to ITC Hotels’ bouquet, has signed up its first property Ekaaya in Udaipur. The Mementos brings together a collection of unique hotels, across varied destinations ranging from modern marvels, hidden retreats to historic treasures.
“ITC Hotels footprint is expanding across the length and breadth of the country. The asset right strategy supports our endeavour to create and curate immersive experiences for all travellers,” said Anil Chadha, chief executive, ITC Hotels.
Brand “Mementos” would help the hotel chain to deliver unique luxury stays across different destinations, particularly the ones that remain a secret. Through collaboration with partners, ITC Hotels will unveil these properties and bring forth India’s richness in domestic destinations. “Ekaaya, Udaipur is our first gem in the ‘Memento’ collection,” said Chadha.
Slated to open in the first quarter of the fiscal year, the 130-room property offers extensive guest facilities for both adults and young adults. It is spread over 106 acres with each room offering a view of the beautiful panoramic Arravalis, the hotel chain said in a release. It boasts of a massive 25,000 sq ft of total covered meeting spaces that includes ballroom, vast pre function, multi break out rooms, green rooms and open garden spaces of over 5 acres. The property is also a perfect destination wedding, the statement said.
