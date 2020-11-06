ITC PAT falls 18.23% to Rs 3,413 cr in Sept quarter, revenues rise 2%

-
Lower revenues from cigarettes and hotels dragged down diversified conglomerate ITC’s profit after tax (PAT) 18.23 per cent to Rs 3,413.44 crore in the September quarter.
Revenues from operations at Rs 13,147.81 crore were higher by 2 per cent. Segment revenues in cigarettes during the quarter stood at Rs 5,627.67 crore compared to Rs 5,841.91 crore in the corresponding period last year, while revenues from hotels were at Rs 87.73 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, however, revenues from cigarettes and hotels were higher; cigarette revenues in the June quarter had stood at Rs 4330.05 crore and hotels at Rs 24.92 crore, pulled down largely by disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The non-cigarette FMCG business, however, got a boost during the quarter with revenues at Rs 3930.63 crore compared to Rs 3296.22 crore in the year ago period. Pre-tax profit from the segment was at Rs 282.85 crore compared to Rs 92.04 crore year-on-year and Rs 129.06 crore quarter-on-quarter.
Profits from cigarettes – which account for the largest share in the company’s profits – were at Rs 3409.20 crore compared to Rs 4036.44 crore in the same period last year. In the previous quarter, it was at Rs 2535.24 crore.
Losses from the hotels segment narrowed to Rs 193.97 crore from Rs 257.39 crore in the previous quarter. In the year ago period, however, it posted a profit of Rs 17.01 crore.
