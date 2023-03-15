JUST IN
HDFC Bank, Flipkart Wholesale launch co-branded card for latter's members
Business Standard

ITC's diversification into non-cigarette biz shows critical mass in profits

But ITC's strong run currently is not restricted to a single segment - all businesses are on a high

Topics
ITC | Indian Hotels Company | FMCG

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

ITC
ITC knew the challenges in cigarettes and diversified. Hotels and paperboards were the early ones

A hotel in 1975, entry into paperboards in 1979, India’s dominant cigarette maker, ITC, read the tea — or tobacco — leaves early, leveraged its enterprise strengths and stepped up the diversification agenda to create multiple drivers of growth. Some failed, some faltered, some were transformational, adding steadily to the top line. Now those efforts are making a difference: margins from non-cigarettes — FMCG, hotels, agri, paperboards, paper and packaging — are expanding and profits are kicking in more significantly than ever before.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 18:17 IST

