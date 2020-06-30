ITC's better Q4 fails to fully convince the street; stock rises just 1%

Besides ITC’s better-than-expected March 2020 quarter (Q4) earnings, high hopes from its non-cigarette FMCG business (staple category like Aashirvaad atta, Sunfeast brand, etc.) and higher dividend pay-out (80 per cent versus 68-69 per cent earlier) failed to encourage the street to a great extent. Therefore, despite very attractive valuations, ITC’s stock rose by just one per cent on Monday, although it was better than 0.6 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex.

This was mainly for dominance of cigarette business, which is exposed to tax, regulatory and other headwinds. The ...