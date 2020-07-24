ITC's Q1 PBT falls 33.8% to Rs 3,435.88 cr, revenues decline 17.2%

A steep decline in cigarettes and hotels revenues due to the nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, dragged diversified conglomerate, ITC's profit before tax (PBT) 33.81 per cent to Rs 3,435.88 crore in the June quarter.



Revenues from operations fell 17.21 per cent to Rs 10,478.46 crore. Profit after tax was down by 25.5 per cent to Rs 2,562.73 crore. Unprecedented disruption in operations due to nationwide lockdowns weighed on performance, the company said.

Revenues from cigarettes were down by about 29.5 per cent to Rs 4,330.05 crore as manufacturing operations were resumed mid-May.



However, operations have been rapidly scaled up thereafter to pre-Covid levels and currently all factories are operational, said.



The outbreak also weighed heavily on hotel operations with revenues down at Rs 24.92 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 411.60 crore in the same period last year.



The silver lining, however, was the non-cigarettes FMCG business. Revenues from the segment rose 10.12 per cent to Rs 3,378.84 crore, while profits rose by 61.54 per cent.





Segment EBITDA grew by 42 per cent to 257 cr, with margins expanding by 170 bps y-o-y, notwithstanding the gestation costs of new categories/facilities and the incremental operating costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said.

"The branded packaged foods businesses delivered a robust performance during the quarter driven by atta, noodles, biscuits and fresh dairy. Most major categories gained market share during the quarter," the company added.



In the segment, while the personal care products business recorded substantial growth in revenue driven by demand for hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, handwashes, antiseptic liquids and floor cleaners in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ‘Engage’ range of fragrance products witnessed a tepid quarter due to significant decline in demand.



Revenues from the agri business were also up by about 3.9 per cent driven by trading opportunities, mainly in oilseeds and rice.

Abneesh Roy, executive vice president - institutional equities, at Edelweiss Securities, said that cigarette volume dip of 40 per cent y-o-y was in line with expectations. Noodles and biscuits had a very strong quarter with noodles outperforming as some factories of competition were closed, he added.

