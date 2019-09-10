ITC takes on economic slowdown with a slew of new products and pack sizes

Diversified conglomerate ITC is looking to beat the economic slowdown with a slew of product launches and market strategy. In the last quarter, ITC launched 25 products, which is half of what it had done the whole of 2018-19.

This year, the product launches are likely to be at the same level. B Sumant, executive director of ITC, said the company continued to launch innovative and first-to-market offerings that could garner larger consumer franchise and drive category penetration. “This is part of our strategy to drive growth and scale in our fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) ...