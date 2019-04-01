J&J's baby shampoo samples are not of standard quality: Drug controller

Rajasthan’s drug controller has said (J&J) baby shampoo samples are not of standard quality. The drug controller said the samples tested were found containing harmful substances.

This comes after J&J’s hip implants and were declared defective. Their hip implants left 4,000 patients in the lurch and the government is trying to get the company to pay compensation to all those affected.

The panel that was to look into compensation for affected patients recommended the company to pay Rs 74 lakh to the first patient.