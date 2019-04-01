JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Govt plans to specify a unique colour code for generic medicines
Business Standard

J&J's baby shampoo samples are not of standard quality: Drug controller

This comes after J&J's hip implants and baby powder were declared defective

Veena Mani 

johnson & johnson

Rajasthan’s drug controller has said Johnson & Johnson (J&J) baby shampoo samples are not of standard quality. The drug controller said the samples tested were found containing harmful substances.

This comes after J&J’s hip implants and baby powder were declared defective. Their hip implants left 4,000 patients in the lurch and the government is trying to get the company to pay compensation to all those affected.

The panel that was to look into compensation for affected patients recommended the company to pay Rs 74 lakh to the first patient.
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 00:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU