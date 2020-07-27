Jaiprakash Power Q1 net profit at Rs 27 cr, revenue falls to Rs 700.14 cr

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.58 crore for June quarter 2020-21 mainly on the back of lower cost of material and operational expenses.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 95.52 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Total revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 700.14 crore, down from Rs 1,084.64 crore in the same period last year.

The company's operational expenses and cost of material fell to Rs 315.66 crore in the June quarter from Rs 685.61 crore.

Besides, the finance cost came down to Rs 152.45 crore from Rs 377.12 crore in the same period last year, the filing said.

The company's consolidated net loss in 2019-20 was Rs 2,147.22 crore. Total revenue in the fiscal was Rs 3,509.92 crore.
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 20:33 IST

