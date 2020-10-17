Jet Airways' CoC approves resolution plan of Kalrock-Murari Jalan

JUST IN
Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Jet had shut its operations in April 2019 and was taken to the insolvency court two months after by its lenders.
The committee of creditors (CoC) for Jet Airways on Saturday approved the resolution plan of a consortium of Kalrock Capital and Murali Lal Jalan under the insolvency resolution process.

Kalrock Capital, a financial advisory and asset management company, was founded by European entrepreneur Florian Fritsch.

"The the resolution plan submitted by Mr. Murari Lal Jalan and Mr. Florian Fritsch has been duly approved by the CoC under section 30(4) of the Code as the successful resolution plan. The Resolution Professional is in the process of filing an application in accordance with section 30(6) of the Code for approval of the said resolution plan by the Hon’ble NCLT and intimation of the same shall be given to the members as required," according to a statement on stock exchange.

First Published: Sat, October 17 2020. 15:01 IST

