Jet Airways crisis: Paying lessors, banks a challenge for new owner

The biggest, immediate challenge the potential new owner of Jet Airways will have to tackle is to pay the lessors’ dues so that the airline can negotiate on getting delivery of some of the planes on lease. Currently most of its 119 planes have been taken back by the lessors and many have been leased to other airlines like SpiceJet.

The second challenge is that it has to repay banks part of their loans even if the lenders take a 50 per cent haircut on the Rs 8,500 crore they gave. The price tag for the two, according to airlines dealing with Jet, is a substantial Rs ...