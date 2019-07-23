Jet Airways insolvency brings to fore grey areas in aviation law

The insolvency proceedings of Jet Airways have put the aviation industry in a spot as the sector’s regulator is grappling to cope with the grey areas in insolvency laws. Jet’s is the first case where an airline is undergoing insolvency proceedings in India.

The first hurdle is how long Jet Airways can enjoy rights over its parking slots at various airports. Jet Airways has 750 slots with more than 50 per cent of them at congested metro airports like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore which are considered to be prime attraction for the airline. The resolution ...