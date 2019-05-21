Jet Airways revival: Etihad, Hindujas set for Abu Dhabi meet on May 23

A high-level meeting is learnt to have been fixed between the Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways on May 23 in a bid to revive Jet Airways. Top executives of State Bank of India (SBI), which leads the lenders’ consortium, will be present at the meeting to be held in Abu Dhabi, the corporate headquarters for Etihad.

A source in the know said this was possibly the last attempt by the SBI to rescue Jet, which was grounded in April due to dearth of funds. If the Etihad-Hindujas talks fail this week, Jet will be headed to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), he pointed out. ...