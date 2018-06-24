Jet Airways to charge you Rs 3,999 for checking-in 2nd bag in economy class

will charge economy class passengers on domestic Rs 3,999 for checking in a second bag from July 15 onwards.

The levy comes into effect as the airline changes luggage policy restricting the number of bags passengers can check in. is the first domestic airline to move to single bag policy for economy class.

Under new norms, while free baggage allowance for economy class remains at 15 kilograms, there is a restriction on the number of pieces a passenger can check in.





An economy class passenger will be allowed a single bag weighing up to 15 kilograms. A business class passenger will be allowed two free check-in bags each not weighing more than 15 kilograms.

"Checking in an additional bag weighing up to 15 kilograms for a domestic flight in economy class will cost Rs 3999. We will continue to review baggage and other policies and will revise based on market conditions and commercial requirements," said a spokesperson.

Passengers will be charged extra for excess weight above 15 kilograms. The fee has been hiked to Rs 500 from Rs 400 per kilogram.

The airline is adopting single bag policy to boost cargo revenue and on-time performance. Fewer bags mean quicker turnaround of and more belly space for cargo.