Jet crisis: NCLAT agrees to hear Dutch Court insolvency administrator

A Dutch district court-appointed administrator Rocco Mulder on Friday told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that he was ready to give an undertaking that they would not sell the confiscated assets of Jet Airways, including one aircraft that is currently standing idle at the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. The NCLAT, while agreeing to hear the Dutch court administrator, also stayed a portion of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai Bench’s order that had held that Dutch insolvency administrator’s offshore proceeding were not maintainable and hence they could not be allowed to access the airlines’ financial assets in India. The appellate tribunal has also asked the consortium of lenders in India to respond to the Dutch court administrator's plea within 2 weeks.

Apart from India, Jet Airways is also facing insolvency proceedings in the Netherlands, which is a regional hub for the European operations of the airline. The airline was declared bankrupt in Netherlands in response to a complaint filed by two European creditors, H Esser Finance Company and Wallenborn Transport, who had claimed unpaid dues worth around Rs 280 crore.

Following this, the insolvency administrators had approached the NCLT with a plea that they should be allowed to access the company’s assets in India too, which would enable them to recover monies to pay off the two European Creditors.

On Friday, the NCLAT also asked the Dutch insolvency court administrator to compile a list of claims made by other parties and to ensure that the assets, if any, with them should not be sold yet. The claims will be forwarded to the resolution professional of the company appointed by the NCLT Mumbai bench, the NCLAT said.

A three-member bench led by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya also observed that this case would call for cross border insolvency and whether separate proceedings of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against a common corporate debtor could proceed simultaneously in two different countries which had no territorial jurisdiction over each other.

Apart from the Dutch court-administrator, the NCLAT has also asked Jet Airways’ lenders to suggest a procedure that could be followed in the case, “without any conflicting interest of stakeholders of both the countries”.

The NCLAT meanwhile has also said that during the pendency of the insolvency appeal and the moratorium period, the company’s accounts can be operated for “day-to-day functioning, payment of current bills of the suppliers, salaries and wages of the paid director, employees, workmen, electricity bills,” subject to availability of funds.