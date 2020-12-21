Jewellery start-up Melorra enters offline retail, plans 350 stores in 6 yrs

Jewellery start-up Melorra has entered the brick-and-mortar retail channel by opening its first store in Bengaluru. The company said it will be launching over 350 such centres in the next six years which would be a mix of company and franchisee model.

For this offline foray, the company plans to invest around $50 million over the next six years. “Our online growth has been exceptional this year and we have already recovered to pre-Covid. Even so we feel this is the best time to enter offline since good properties are available at more reasonable rentals. We are not entering ...