Jindal Aluminium acquires Indo Alusys' extrusion plant for Rs 100 crore

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta Aluminium Business invites partners for aluminium park at Odisha
Primary aluminium players seek import duty hike on premium products to 10%
Gaining ground: B30 assets see 39% rise in a year, shows Amfi data
Decade-high Aluminium price can spark up to 25% rally in these metal stocks
Tech view: These 28 stocks are on the verge of 'Golden Cross' breakout
-
Jindal Aluminium Limited has concluded a Rs 100-crore acquisition of the assets of Indo Alusys Industries Limited (IAIL) and commencement production at the revived Bhiwadi plant.
The acquisition of IAIL's assets covers its manufacturing unit located in the industrial area of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. About 70 km from the national capital, the location offers strategic access of the northern market to Jindal Aluminium and brings a potential capacity of 14,000 metric tonnes per annum extrusions.
Once fully operational, Jindal Aluminium's extrusion capacity is expected to rise from 125,000 tonnes to 139,000 tonnes. Apart from helping Jindal Aluminium to add capacity, the IAIL deal helps revive the local economy, benefit community and other stakeholders, the company said.
Jindal Aluminium started production at this newly acquired facility on 6th December, with an initial capacity of 1000 metric tonnes per month, and the company plans to increase it to 4000 metric tonnes per month by the end of March 2022.
"With the growing use of engineered aluminium products in the Indian economy, this acquisition will allow us to better service the needs of the market and build capacity. Such inorganic growth allows us to focus on our core competencies and support the people, society and economy. Further, it strengthens our position as India's largest aluminium extrusion company and extends our lead in the sector," Pragun Jindal Khaitan, vice chairman and managing director at Jindal Aluminium Limited was quoted as saying.
Jindal Aluminium is focused on new opportunities in domestic manufacturing and is continuously increasing its share in the export market. The company plans to add capacity through both organic and inorganic options. Notable inclusions in 2020-21 were the addition of a fifth caster to the rolling division leading to its capacity expansion by 25 percent and commissioning one of India's largest environment-friendly powder coating facilities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU