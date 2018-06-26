JUST IN
Cos face worst talent crunch in 12 yrs; India among most-affected nations
Jindal Steel's units in South Africa file for bankruptcy protection

Business-rescue practitioners for the unit have scheduled a meeting with creditors today

Paul Burkhardt & Loni Prinsloo | Bloomberg 

South African units of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. filed for a local form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue this month.

Jindal Mining SA, Jindal Africa Investments and Eastern Solid Fuels filed notice of the voluntary proceedings on June 12, according to documents posted on Jindal Africa’s website. A spokesman for the company didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Jindal Mining SA’s main business is coal production at the Kiepersol mine, according to one of the documents. Business-rescue practitioners for the unit have scheduled a meeting with creditors for June 26.

Jindal Africa also has operations in Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania and Madagascar.

Jindal Steel & Power, the Indian steelmaker controlled by billionaire Savitri Jindal’s family, manufactures sponge iron, mild steel, and cement. It also produces power, conducts mining operations for iron ore and coal, and explores for natural gas and oil.
