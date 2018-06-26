Jindal Steel's units in South Africa file for bankruptcy protection

South African units of & Power Ltd. filed for a local form of protection known as rescue this month.

Mining SA, Africa Investments and Eastern Solid Fuels filed notice of the voluntary proceedings on June 12, according to documents posted on Jindal Africa’s website. A spokesman for the company didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment.



Jindal Mining SA’s main is coal production at the Kiepersol mine, according to one of the documents. Business-rescue practitioners for the unit have scheduled a meeting with creditors for June 26.



Jindal Africa also has operations in Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania and Madagascar.



Jindal & Power, the Indian steelmaker controlled by billionaire Savitri Jindal’s family, manufactures sponge iron, mild steel, and cement. It also produces power, conducts mining operations for iron ore and coal, and explores for natural gas and oil.