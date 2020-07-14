Jio adds 4.7 million users, Vodafone Idea loses 6.4 million, says Trai

-
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday said India lost 2.84 million mobile phone users in March, ostensibly owing to the nationwide lockdown that rendered several people jobless and forced them to ditch their handsets to scrape through the financial crisis.
The country saw an addition of 4.15 million mobile phone subscribers in February. While Reliance Jio added 4.68 million users, Vodafone Idea lost 6.35 million users in March. Vodafone Idea had lost 3.5 million users in February. Bharti Airtel lost 1.26 million subscribers in March as against an increase of 922,946 in February.
State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) gained 95,073 users in the reporting month as compared to 439,318 in February.
The number of telephone subscribers in India decreased from 1,180.84 million at the end of February to 1,177.97 million at the end of March, thereby showing a monthly decline rate of 0.24 per cent.
Urban telephone subscription decreased from 661.23 million at the end of February to 656.46 million at the end of March. However, the rural subscription increased from 519.62 million to 521.51 million during the same period.
