JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

InsuranceDekho to get $20 mn funding from GirnarSoft for branding, others
Business Standard

Jio announces JioPostpaid Plus plans with free OTT apps subscription & more

The Reliance Jio's JioPostpaid plans come bundled with free access to Jio apps suite. The plans start at Rs 399 and goes up to Rs 1,499

Topics
Reliance Jio | Reliance Jio Infocomm | Reliance Jio offers

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

jio, reliance, ril

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced JioPostpaid plans in which the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator is offering free subscription of the commonly used over-the-top platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, the plans come bundled with free access to Jio apps suite.

The plans start at Rs 399 and goes up to Rs 1,499. In all the tariff plans, the company is offering unlimited voice and messages and data rollover facility. Moreover, the company is offering additional postpaid connection under its family plan at Rs 250 per connection.

JioPostpaid Plans: Details

  • Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscription
  • Jio apps
  • Family plan at Rs 250 per connection
  • Data rollover (up to 500 GB)
  • Wi-Fi calling
  • In-flight connectivity
  • Free international roaming in USA and UAE
  • India (back home) calling at Rs one through Wi-Fi calling on international roaming
  • International calling (ISD) starting at 50 paisa per min

JioPostpaid Plans

screenshot Click on the image to enlarge

First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.