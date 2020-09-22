Jio announces JioPostpaid Plus plans with free OTT apps subscription & more

-
Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced JioPostpaid plans in which the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator is offering free subscription of the commonly used over-the-top platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, the plans come bundled with free access to Jio apps suite.
The plans start at Rs 399 and goes up to Rs 1,499. In all the tariff plans, the company is offering unlimited voice and messages and data rollover facility. Moreover, the company is offering additional postpaid connection under its family plan at Rs 250 per connection.
JioPostpaid Plans: Details
- Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscription
- Jio apps
- Family plan at Rs 250 per connection
- Data rollover (up to 500 GB)
- Wi-Fi calling
- In-flight connectivity
- Free international roaming in USA and UAE
- India (back home) calling at Rs one through Wi-Fi calling on international roaming
- International calling (ISD) starting at 50 paisa per min
