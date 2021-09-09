Jio-bp partners with BluSmart to set up EV charging infra in India

-
In a first step towards its new energy focus, Jio-bp, the fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp, announced a partnership with BluSmart, India's first and largest all-electric ride-hailing platform to set up a network of commercial large scale EV charging stations.
As part of the partnership, Jio-bp will set up these stations for passenger electric vehicles and fleets across the country. BluSmart, through its all electric fleet, provides zero-surge and zero-tailpipe emission ride-hailing service in the Delhi NCR. Besides, it has corporate tie-ups for providing electric mobility for fleet requirements. The company now plans to expand its network into other major cities across India.
"Through this partnership, both companies will collaborate in planning, development and operation of EV charging infrastructure, at suitable locations across cities where BluSmart operates. With the first phase-roll out in the National Capital Region, these EV charging stations will be capable of accommodating a minimum of 30 vehicles at each station and will be concentrated in urban areas," said a joint statement from the companies.
According to Harish C Mehta, chief executive officer, Jio-bp, said, Jio-bp plans to be at the forefront of EV infrastructure development in the country. "Leveraging bp’s learnings from the UK with bp Pulse, where they have the country’s largest EV charging network, from Germany through their Aral brand, Jio-bp intends to bring in the latest in EV technology to our consumers. In line with the New Energy vision of RIL, our Advanced Mobility teams are working tirelessly to create cleaner and smarter ways for Indians to travel," he said. The partnership with BluSmart will help in offering new age low-carbon emitting, cleaner and more affordable options, he added.
BluSmart operateslarge EV charging Superhubs powering its own EV fleet as well as offering services to others. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Jio-bp and are committed to take this strategic collaboration to greater heights. EV Superhubs are the future of EV charging as it provides seamless charging access to consumers and ride-hailing fleets and we will be jointly building some of the largest EV Superhubs in the world,” said Anmol Jaggi, co-founder and chief executive officer, BluSmart.
Jio-bp is looking for active partnerships with leading OEMs, technology, and platform players for setting up its EV fixed charging stations with a format-specific approach for all vehicle categories. The company will leverage bp’s global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market.
The joint venture will use RIL's presence across 21 states through the Jio digital platform.
