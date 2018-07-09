Jio GigaFibre launch: Airtel removes FUP limits on broadband plans in Hyd

After disrupting the telecom sector with affordable data packs, free voice calls, SMS and access to Jio apps suite, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecommunication service provider is now gearing up to launch the Jio GigaFibre wired home-broadband connection, registration for which would begin on August 15.

However, to take on the Jio’s upcoming fibre-to-the-home internet service, India’s leading telecom operator has removed the fair usage policy (FUP) limits on its broadband connections, at least in Hyderabad. The company has also reduced the offerings from five plans to four plans, which now starts at Rs 349 and go up to Rs 1,299 per month.

In all the plans, the company is offering unlimited free local and STD calls, along with unlimited data bandwidth. However, the plans have different internet speed -- 8Mbps in Rs 349 plan, 16Mbps in Rs 449 plan, 40Mbps in Rs 699 plan and 100Mbps in Rs 1,299 plan. The company is also offering free Amazon Prime subscription in Rs 699 and Rs 1,299 plan. However, the recently introduced data rollover benefit, which allows the user to take forward the unused data to next month billing cycle, is now revoked from all plans.





Speaking of internet speed, the Jio GigaFibre home broadband services are claimed to offer up to 1Gbps download speed and up to 100Mbps upload speed. The JioFibre will launch in 1,100 cities simultaneously. During his speech at the 41st annual general meeting, said that customers would be able to register their interest for Jio GigaFibre using either MyJio app or Jio web portal starting from August 15, and a location that would raise most requests would be among the first to get the Jio GigaFibre. However, chairman did not reveal monthly plan details about Jio GigaFibre, and it is expected that the plan would be disclosed soon before the launch.

